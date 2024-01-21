DA's office weighing charges in deadly Watts crash involving LAPD officer

The Los Angeles County DA's Office is weighing whether to file charges against an LAPD officer who fatally struck a pedestrian in Watts.

The Los Angeles County DA's Office is weighing whether to file charges against an LAPD officer who fatally struck a pedestrian in Watts.

The Los Angeles County DA's Office is weighing whether to file charges against an LAPD officer who fatally struck a pedestrian in Watts.

The Los Angeles County DA's Office is weighing whether to file charges against an LAPD officer who fatally struck a pedestrian in Watts.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is weighing whether to file charges against a Los Angeles Police Department officer who struck and killed a pedestrian last month in Watts.

On Dec. 8 around 5 p.m. the cruiser was driving east on Century Boulevard with the emergency lights activated when it struck a pedestrian who was running southbound across Century outside a crosswalk to the west of the intersection with McKinley Avenue.

The officer called for an ambulance and tried to render aid to the pedestrian. The pedestrian was brought to a local hospital and declared dead there.

He was later identified as Luis Humberto Armenta Espinoza of Long Beach, who would have turned 26 the next day.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore has expressed "serious concerns" about how the officer was driving the cruiser right before the collision. The department's Internal Affairs is investigating.

And now the DA's office announced the case has been presented to its Justice System Integrity Division for charging consideration.

Video and details released by the LAPD can be viewed here on YouTube.