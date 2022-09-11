LAPD shoots, kills man allegedly armed with gun in Westlake District

WESTLAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot to death by Los Angeles police Sunday morning in the Westlake District, authorities said.

Patrol officers were in the area of Sixth Street and Rampart Boulevard when they spotted a man with a gun at about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

"When officers made contact with the suspect, an OIS occurred," the statement said, referring to what the LAPD described as an "officer-involved shooting."

Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

A semi-automatic handgun was found next to the body, police said.

No bystanders or officers were injured during the incident.

No further information was immediately available.