Recall election: State officials investigate Larry Elder campaign's financial filings

State regulators have launched an investigation into whether Larry Elder, a top GOP candidate in the recall election, failed to properly disclose some sources of income in campaign documents.The financial disclosures filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission help reveal whether candidates have any conflicts of interest.Elder initially filed a two-page document that failed to include his ownership of the company that bears his name.Elder later revised the disclosure.The Elder campaign issued a statement that "Our campaign was made aware of a simple mistake in our candidate filing and we corrected it as soon as possible. These amendments are quite common in the campaign world."Elder, a talk-show host, is considered one of the leading Republican candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if voters approve the recall on Sept. 14.