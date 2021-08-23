Recall election: State officials investigate Larry Elder campaign's financial filings

The financial disclosures filed with the Fair Political Practices Commission help reveal whether candidates have any conflicts of interest.
Elder initially filed a two-page document that failed to include his ownership of the company that bears his name.
Elder later revised the disclosure.
The Elder campaign issued a statement that "Our campaign was made aware of a simple mistake in our candidate filing and we corrected it as soon as possible. These amendments are quite common in the campaign world."
Elder, a talk-show host, is considered one of the leading Republican candidates to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if voters approve the recall on Sept. 14.