Larry H. Parker, famed L.A. personal injury attorney, dies at 75

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Larry H. Parker, a Southern California legal fixture whose television ads and billboards made him a household name, has died. He was 75.

Parker's death was reported on Deadline, but no further details about the circumstances or timing of his death were immediately available.

The Law Offices of Larry H. Parker has been in operation for nearly 50 years, now boasting more than 125 attorneys, primarily handling accident and personal injury cases.

The firm's television ads, which are almost unavoidable for many viewers, boast that its attorneys are "successful in in 95% of our cases.''

It was those advertisements -- coupled with billboards and other high-profile ads -- that made the Southwestern Law School grad a well-known Los Angeles lawyer.

Billed as one of the early adopters of TV advertising by lawyers, he made a name for himself, insisting that "We'll fight for you!''

