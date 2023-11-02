Bodycam video shows family on scene after hit-and-run crash that killed former Bell police chief

New body camera footage released by police shows the moment the family of a former Bell police chief arrives to the scene of a hit-and-run crash that claimed his life.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KABC) -- New body camera footage released by police shows the moment the family of a former Bell police chief arrives to the scene of a hit-and-run crash that claimed his life.

On Aug. 14, Andreas "Andy" Probst was riding his bicycle when he was intentionally hit by driver, authorities said.

Two teens, ages 18 and 16, are being prosecuted as adults on murder and other charges in connection to the video-recorded crash.

The bodycam footage, which was released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department this week, shows responding officers arriving at the scene that day and making contact with Probst's wife, Crystal and daughter, Taylor.

Crystal is heard telling the officer that her daughter received a "hard fall" alert from Probst's Apple Watch.

"I'm his wife. We knew because my daughter got an SOS," Crystal tells officers.

At the time, Crystal was unaware of her husband's injuries.

"Was it a hit and run?" she asks officers.

"Yes, and that's why we're investigating it," the officer responds.

"How dare people," Crystal says as she walks away. "I'm hating people more every day."

In the video, you also hear from a driver who tells police officers that he was struck by the same vehicle that hit Probst just moments before.

"I got my car run into by the same vehicle," he said.

Police also spoke with two witnesses who described the teens' appearances at the time of the crash.

"Small in frame," said one of the women.

"Two people in the vehicle?" asked an officer.

"In the passenger seat was red ski mask - the driver's seat was a blue ski mask," she said.

The teens have each pleaded not guilty to multiple felony charges alleging they acted together in a series of car thefts and hit-and-run vehicle incidents early Aug. 14 - including the striking of Probst.

Attorney David Westbrook, who is representing the 18-year-old, said he intends to seek the release of his client from jail pending trial. Attorney Daniel Hill, representing the 16-year-old, did not respond to messages seeking comment earlier this week.

The older defendant was 17 when he was arrested after the crash that killed Probst. The younger teen was arrested Sept. 19. Both remain in custody without bail pending trial.

The video, shot from the front passenger seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle, shows Probst pedaling forward and records male voices and laughter as the vehicle steers toward Probst and rams the bicycle from behind. Probst is last seen on the ground next to the curb.

According to police, the teenagers first struck a 72-year-old bicyclist and drove away. That man reported knee pain but was not hospitalized.

The teens are charged as adults under Nevada law that lets suspects age 13 and older be tried as adults in state court on murder or attempted murder charges.

They cannot face the death penalty due to their ages. The most severe sentence they could receive if they are convicted on the murder charge is 20 years to life in state prison.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.