LASD patrol vehicle ends up wedged between power pole and house after Artesia crash; 1 hospitalized

ARTESIA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was involved in a crash in Artesia that left the vehicle wedged between a utility pole and a home.

The single-vehicle collision was reported shortly before 10 a.m. near the intersection of 183rd Street and Pioneer Boulevard.

Video from AIR7 HD showed the SUV between the single-story house.

KABC

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said four patients were initially treated at the scene, including the sheriff's deputy who was extricated from the patrol vehicle by firefighters. Which of the four patients was transported to a hospital was unclear.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.