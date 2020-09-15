Sheriff's department searching for armed carjacking suspect in Lynwood

LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has dispatched a massive presence to a Lynwood neighborhood where an armed carjacking was reported.Sheriff's deputies have blocked off streets near the 3100 block of Carlin Avenue and evacuated people from the area.The Special Enforcement Bureau was on scene along with the bomb squad and two sheriff's helicopters flying overhead.Department officials told ABC News the massive response is not related to the search for the gunman in Saturday's shooting of two deputies in Compton.The department would only say it was searching for an armed carjacking suspect.DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.