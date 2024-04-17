LASD searching for man accused of punching, stabbing Metro bus driver in Wilmington

The victim told authorities the suspect used brass knuckles that had a knife attached to them, the sheriff's department said.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a man they say assaulted a Metro bus driver in Wilmington over the weekend.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near 119th Street and Wilmington Avenue. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 30-year-old Darnell Bray punched the driver in the face and stabbed him.

The victim told authorities Bray used brass knuckles that had a knife attached to them, the sheriff's department said.

Metro shared a statement Tuesday night, saying the bus driver has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.

"Metro is saddened to hear about this senseless act of violence against our bus operator, which was apparently fueled by drug abuse and untreated mental illness - crises that are plaguing our nation."

This comes after an elderly man was stabbed on a different Metro bus early Saturday morning on Sunset Boulevard. The suspect in that case has been arrested.

LASD is taking the lead on the Wilmington incident. Anyone with information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.