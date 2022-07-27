Growing debate over proposed California bill that would extend alcohol sales to 4 a.m.

There's a growing debate across California over a proposed state measure that would extend last call for alcohol to 4 a.m.

Determined opponents of SB 930 gathered on Wednesday to voice their objection to the proposed law.

"Nothing (good comes) from drinking past even midnight... but extending it to 4 a.m., it's a recipe for trouble," said Cruz Avila, director of Alcohol Justice.

State Senator Scott Wiener is the man behind the measure and he's been pushing the proposed law for years.

Supporters of the measure argue an extra two hours of alcohol sales will be a huge help for local businesses still recovering from pandemic shutdowns. The measure would test out the extended hours in a handful of cities across the state, including West Hollywood.

City leaders in Los Angeles fear their residents would be the ones who pay the price in the form of more intoxicated drivers on the road.

"If this passes, we can expect... more DUIs, more drunk driving injuries and more alcohol-related deaths here in Los Angeles, even though the extended drinking will occur next door in West Hollywood," said Councilman Paul Koretz.

The last call for alcohol extension is once again coming up for a vote and opponents across the state are rallying to cut it off once and for all.