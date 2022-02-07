Mel Gibson talks new action-filled mystery 'Last Looks', prospect of 'Lethal Weapon 5'

HOLLYWOOD -- Mel Gibson stars alongside Charlie Hunnam in the new film, "Last Looks." He plays an eccentric actor who has some problems off-screen with his drinking. Oh, and he may or may not have murdered his wife."Doesn't even know whether he's a murderer or not! So that's what you get for blackout drinking, I guess," said Gibson.Gibson, who had an infamous DUI arrest in 2006, has been sober for almost a dozen years. He just has to play drunk here...and do it as a Brit!"I liked the character. I thought he was amusing and funny. I like the script. I dig Charlie and I like the director, too," said Gibson.He likes another director even more. His longtime girlfriend, Rosalind Ross, cast him to play Mark Wahlberg's dad in "Father Stu," a faith-based drama about a boxer-turned-priest that's due out on Good Friday. It marks her debut as a director."She did a great job. And Mark is fantastic. And I think it's the best work this guy has ever done. He's done some good work, you know?" said Gibson.As far as the potential for a "Lethal Weapon 5?""Yeah, it's happening. I think we're kind of in the heading toward the pre-production stage. I hope maybe by the springtime we'll be shooting," said Gibson.But first, "Last Looks.""It's nice to be busy. And it's nice, too, I think, I had had a pretty long hiatus there. So I think it's things have changed a little bit. Maybe I got better. I don't know. I hope so. I hope time makes you better," said Gibson. "It doesn't always work that way but one keeps your fingers crossed, you know?""Last Looks" is in theatres, on digital and on-demand Friday, February 4th. It's rated "R."