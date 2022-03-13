Latina History Day celebration shines light on SoCal Latinas working to make a difference

Hispanas Organized for Political Equality, a nonprofit also known as HOPE, celebrated "Latina History Day" during its 31st annual conference on Friday.
HOPE is a non-partisan organization that works toward political and economic parity for Latinas.
Happy #LatinaHistoryDay! ⭐Let's honor today by recognizing the contributions Latinas make to the rich social fabric of the U.S. today & every day! Participate in our social storm by accessing our social media kit here: https://t.co/EhKD2xGMNO pic.twitter.com/4nJCrLh0hX— HOPE (@HOPELatinas) March 11, 2022
ABC7 meteorologist Leslie Lopez moderated the event.
The conference, which was held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, brought together hundreds of Latina professionals. The event featured panels, networking opportunities, and the Comadre Network Expo, which shined a light on Latina entrepreneurs and service providers.
March 11 was also proclaimed "Latina History Day" in the city of Los Angeles by City Council President Nury Martinez.
#LatinaHistoryDay is a time for us to elevate the incredible Latinas of our past + present who are making history across the world. I’m proud we’re finally taking the time to recognize the accomplishments & contributions of strong, determined Latinas everywhere.— Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) March 11, 2022
History was made recently when Justice Patricia Guerrero became the first Latina nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of California.
"We've seen a great growth, not only in the Latina population, but more Latinas going to college, more Latinas voting, and more Latinas becoming professionals, and a lot more Latinas opening up their own busineses," said HOPE CEO Helen Torres. "So a lot to celebrate, a lot to highlight."
