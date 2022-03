Latina History Day celebration shines light on SoCal Latinas working to make a difference

Happy #LatinaHistoryDay! ⭐Let's honor today by recognizing the contributions Latinas make to the rich social fabric of the U.S. today & every day! Participate in our social storm by accessing our social media kit here: https://t.co/EhKD2xGMNO pic.twitter.com/4nJCrLh0hX — HOPE (@HOPELatinas) March 11, 2022

#LatinaHistoryDay is a time for us to elevate the incredible Latinas of our past + present who are making history across the world. I’m proud we’re finally taking the time to recognize the accomplishments & contributions of strong, determined Latinas everywhere. — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) March 11, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Latina History Day" recognizes historic and current achievements of Latinas all over the world, and hundreds were honored last week at a celebration in downtown Los Angeles. Hispanas Organized for Political Equality , a nonprofit also known as HOPE, celebrated "Latina History Day" during its 31st annual conference on Friday.HOPE is a non-partisan organization that works toward political and economic parity for Latinas.ABC7 meteorologist Leslie Lopez moderated the event.The conference, which was held in-person for the first time since the pandemic, brought together hundreds of Latina professionals. The event featured panels, networking opportunities, and the Comadre Network Expo, which shined a light on Latina entrepreneurs and service providers.March 11 was also proclaimed "Latina History Day" in the city of Los Angeles by City Council President Nury Martinez.History was made recently when Justice Patricia Guerrero became the first Latina nominated to serve on the Supreme Court of California."We've seen a great growth, not only in the Latina population, but more Latinas going to college, more Latinas voting, and more Latinas becoming professionals, and a lot more Latinas opening up their own busineses," said HOPE CEO Helen Torres. "So a lot to celebrate, a lot to highlight."