Grand Park's Day of the Dead celebration still alive in Downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- Downtown LA's Grand Park and Self Help Graphics will honor Día de Los Muertos with a modified celebration this year."This year because of the COVID pandemic, we've made some adjustments to the program," said Julia Diamond, Director of Grand Park. "The altars they are bigger in scale, in some way more dynamic. We made the determination that it was safer for viewers to be able to view large scale works rather than smaller ones."East Los Angeles' Self Help Graphics & Art curates the annual event."When Self Help started Dia de los Muertos, we were the only ones in town celebrating," said Betty Avila, Executive Director of Self Help Graphics & Art. "So people would have to come to the Eastside to get that experience."Grand Park's Community Altars and Audio Tours are available from October 24 through November 4, 2020. They will also host virtual programs online.