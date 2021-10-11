Lauren Cho case: Human remains found in Yucca Valley amid search for NJ woman

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Human remains have been found in the desert of Yucca Valley amid the search for a New Jersey woman who was reported missing in the area this summer.

Lauren "El" Cho was last seen on June 28 walking away from a home on Benmar Trail in Yucca Valley where she had been staying with her former partner.

There have been extensive searches by air and ground with no sightings.

This weekend, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department crews found human remains in an area described as "rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley."

There is no indication at this point whether the remains are Cho. The department says the identification process could take several weeks.

Cho is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and jean shorts.

"Missing person" flyers have been posted around Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's dispatch center at (760) 956-5001 or Detective Ables at (760) 366-4175.

