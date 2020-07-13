Education

LAUSD superintendent says school year won't start with students at facilities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner announced Monday that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.

"While the new school year will begin in August, it will not start with students at school facilities. The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can

compromise," Beutner said.

The superintendent cited the ongoing spike in coronavirus cases, and the positivity rate as causes for concern.

"The rate of those who tested positive for the virus is approaching 10%, well above the level of 5% the World Health Organization guidelines say is appropriate for communities to reopen. The comparison with New York should also be a cautionary note for all of us in Los Angeles," he said.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
