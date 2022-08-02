LAUSD scaling back requirements for COVID testing, other protocols

According to the California Department of Public Health, vaccination rates for young children are low.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When children return to their Los Angeles Unified School District classrooms in two weeks, they will find a new set of COVID-19 protocols that are scaled back from the 2021-22 school year.

The district sent out a note to parents on Tuesday outlining new procedures which place LAUSD more in line with Los Angeles County guidelines. Previously LAUSD had set standards for testing, vaccination and other procedures that were stricter than many other school districts.

Weekly asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 will no longer be required this year, a change the district put in place at the start of summer classes in June.

Instead, testing will only be required for those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Vaccination is also not required for students, although it is for district employees.

At one point, the district had planned to mandate vaccination for students starting this fall. But the school board voted back in May to delay that mandate, and it has not been brought back since then. Instead, the district is encouraging, but not requiring, students to be vaccinated.

"Our employees are already vaccinated. We encourage all eligible students to be vaccinated as well, and all members of the school community to receive any boosters for which they are eligible," the district wrote.

Last year students needed to use the Daily Pass system to enter campus every day, verifying that they are up-to-date on COVID-19 testing and not displaying signs of illness. That is no longer a requirement to enter a school campus and the Daily Pass will be used only to upload test results and vaccination records, monitor positive cases and notify close contacts if a person has tested positive.

The district also outlined enhanced policies for cleaning and disinfecting classrooms and campuses. The district says it has spent millions of dollars upgrading ventilation systems and filters, as well as purchasing electrostatic disinfecting units and deploying new air scrubbers. All "high-touch surfaces" will be disinfected twice a day.

The district's policy on masking is that coverings are "strongly recommended" for indoor spaces at schools and workplaces, and schools will have surgical masks available upon request.

More information about LAUSD protocols for COVID-19 is available here.

