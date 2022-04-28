lausd

LAUSD expected to delay student COVID vaccine mandate until July 2023

The mandate for district employees remains in place.
EMBED <>More Videos

LAUSD expected to delay student COVID vaccine mandate until July 2023

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho recommended Thursday that the district align with the state and delay implementation of its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for eligible students until at least July 1, 2023.

The mandate for district employees remains in place.



"The ability of our system to pivot shows that we are a science-based school district and the health and safety protocols we adopt are influenced by the expert advice of our medical partners and public health officials,'' Carvalho said in a statement. "We know that students do best when learning in the classroom with their peers. Due to the high vaccination rates among students 12 and older, low transmission rates in our schools and our nation-leading safety measures, we have preserved in-person learning in the safest possible environment.''

READ MORE | LAUSD adds days to 2022-23 school year in effort to help with pandemic recovery

The district reported in December, when implementation of the vaccine mandate for students was delayed until at least next fall, that the vaccination rate among eligible students aged 12 and over was nearly 90%. The rate among employees is even higher.

District officials said they plan to continue providing information about vaccinations and making the shots available to students.

The LAUSD Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the recommendation to delay the mandate at its meeting on May 10.

"We have high vaccination rates amongst our students 12 years and older and with our employees,'' LAUSD Medical Director Dr. Smita Malhotra said in a statement. We have demonstrated low transmission rates in our schools with few outbreaks. And now, since the beginning of the pandemic, not only do we have the existence of therapeutics to deal with COVID-19, but scientists also have a greater understanding of this virus.''

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countylos angelesvaccinescoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccoronavirus los angelescovid 19school resourceslausdeducationschoolsteacherstudent safetyteachersstudents
Copyright © 2022 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
LAUSD
LAUSD adds days to school year in effort to help with recovery
LAUSD to unveil campus-based air quality monitoring network
BA.2 omicron subvariant drives up COVID cases in LA County schools
Indoor mask mandate lifted for LAUSD students, staff
TOP STORIES
1 arrested in possible armed robbery at Beverly Center shopping mall
Brandi Carlile drops out of Stagecoach, tests positive for COVID-19
Which SoCal areas will be affected by new outdoor watering limits?
Transformations coming to Disneyland attractions, hotels
Liam Neeson back in action in 'Memory'
Burglar seen on video in San Bernardino apartment while victims sleep
Reseda man charged after authorities seize 'ghost guns,' meth
Show More
Amber Heard's lawyers revised article Johnny Depp sued over
Parade outside hospital aims to lift spirits of 6-year-old burn victim
Teen jumps out of car while still moving during police chase: Video
3 CHP officers injured in fiery crash on 105 Freeway in Paramount
Shoot if someone's breaking into your home, says Florida sheriff
More TOP STORIES News