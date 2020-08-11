Education

LAUSD board approves deal with teachers to start new school year with distance learning

An agreement with the LAUSD board and the teachers union allows school to resume next week under distance learning protocols.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a week to go before the start of the school year, the Los Angeles Unified School District board has approved a deal with the teachers union on distance learning.

The agreement with United Teachers Los Angeles aims to meet requirements to keep students, teachers and staff safe and healthy as learning resumes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The members of the union still have to vote to ratify the deal.

The agreement remains in effect until Dec. 31 or whenever students are allowed to return to the classroom. The district has not set an exact date for a classroom return.

Parents and educators shared their concerns to the board Tuesday about keeping safe.

"Parents deserve an equal voice in our kids' education and in the process for setting grading policies, discussing assessment, making sure distance learning actually works for the kids," one parent said.

There are exceptions allowing for one-on-one help for students who need it. The help can be provided on campus or online.

Schools are prepared for physical distancing and cleaning protocols have been enhanced.

The agreement calls for the average school day to go from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Also teachers will have the flexibility to work on campus or from home.

The first day of school for students is next Tuesday. They'll first go through an orientation for distance learning and then actual instruction begins Thursday, Aug. 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyback to schoollausdteachers
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate
Watch Kamala Harris in 2016 debate for Senate seat
California judge rules Uber, Lyft drivers are employees
SoCal woman receives liver transplant from surprising donor
Worldwide COVID-19 case count tops 20 million, doubling in six weeks
OC child recovering from West Nile virus
Pac-12 postpones fall football season amid COVID concerns
Show More
Certain masks may be worse than no mask at all, preliminary Duke study finds
Salmonella outbreak: Onions sold at Ralphs, Trader Joe's recalled
Drug busts off San Diego Coast net meth, marijuana
5 shot at massive warehouse party in Harbor Gateway
CA mother with infant twins homeless after being evicted
More TOP STORIES News