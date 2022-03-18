Still no agreement in talks between LAUSD, teachers union over ending indoor mask mandate

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=11656377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A group of parents who are upset about the continuing indoor mask-wearing mandate at Los Angeles Unified School District campuses rallied outside the teachers' union headquarters.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- There's still no deal between the Los Angeles Unified School District and the teachers union over ending the district's requirement for mask-wearing indoors.The latest round of talks between LAUSD and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) ended Thursday night without an agreement, according to the Daily News.The district initially proposed ending the mandate as early as Friday but the union proposed March 28 - 10 days later. Negotiations over ending weekly COVID-19 testing and take-home rapid antigen tests are also at a standstill.Most school districts switched to mask-optional policies when California lifted the statewide masks mandate for schools earlier this month. LAUSD has not because it is required to negotiate with the teachers union first.No word on when those talks will resume.