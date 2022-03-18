Still no agreement in talks between LAUSD, teachers union over ending indoor mask mandate

The latest round of talks between LAUSD and United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA) ended Thursday night without an agreement, according to the Daily News.
The district initially proposed ending the mandate as early as Friday but the union proposed March 28 - 10 days later. Negotiations over ending weekly COVID-19 testing and take-home rapid antigen tests are also at a standstill.
Most school districts switched to mask-optional policies when California lifted the statewide masks mandate for schools earlier this month. LAUSD has not because it is required to negotiate with the teachers union first.
No word on when those talks will resume.