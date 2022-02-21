LAUSD to drop outdoor mask mandate for students and staff on Tuesday; indoor mandate still in place

The change, set for all students and staff, means masks will not be required at recess, eating periods and during athletics, as long as they are outdoors.
RELATED: Los Angeles County's COVID hospitalizations fall to 1,502
Schools are closed Monday for Presidents Day, but anyone who's on campus for an outdoor athletic activity can also go without wearing a mask.
The indoor mask mandate remains in place for all students and staff.
READ MORE: 'We're doing everything we can to survive': High-risk, disabled Americans feel forgotten