LAUSD to drop outdoor mask mandate for students and staff on Tuesday; indoor mandate still in place

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen to just over 1,500, a huge drop from the middle of last month, when it stood at over 4,800, according to the latest state figures.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Unified School District will drop its outdoor mask mandate Tuesday.The change, set for all students and staff, means masks will not be required at recess, eating periods and during athletics, as long as they are outdoors.Schools are closed Monday for Presidents Day, but anyone who's on campus for an outdoor athletic activity can also go without wearing a mask.The indoor mask mandate remains in place for all students and staff.