Hackers demand ransom from LAUSD weeks after cyberattack that triggered system shutdown

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The hackers who targeted the Los Angeles Unified School District over Labor Day weekend, leading to major technical issues for students and staff and systems being shut down, are now demanding a ransom.

When the cyber attack first happened, not only did the hackers access data, they also attempted to disable computers across the district.

The district says it has made no response to the demand and it has not revealed specifics as to what information the hackers could be holding. At this point, officials believe social security numbers and other private employee information are secure.

However, officials are concerned some student information may have been accessed as the computer management system was compromised in the hack.

That's where grades, class schedules, disciplinary records and other details are kept.

The LAUSD did not specify how much was demanded in the ransom.

However, with data for more than 400,000 students there is a lot at stake, which is why the district is following the advice of the LAPD and FBI.