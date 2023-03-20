A looming LAUSD strike could possibly shut down district schools for three days. What does this mean for your family? We spoke with Ana Teresa Dahan, managing director for the nonprofit Greater Public Schools Now.

LAUSD strike 2023: Here are the dates you need to know

The Service Employees International Local 99 Union (SEIU), which represents cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and other workers, announced the following events planned for this week:

Tuesday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at Van Nuys Bus Yard, 16200 Roscoe Blvd.

-- 7 a.m. news conference at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, 701 S. Catalina St., Los Angeles;

-- 1 p.m. rally at LAUSD Headquarters, 333 South Beaudry Ave., Los Angeles.

Wednesday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at Gardena Bus Yard, 18421 S. Hoover St.;

-- 7 a.m. news conference and picketing at Polytechnic High School, 12431 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley;

-- 11 a.m. rally at LAUSD Local District Office, 2151 N. Soto St., Los Angeles.

Thursday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at BD Bus Yard 774 E. 17th St., Los Angeles;

-- 7 a.m. news conference and picket lines at Banneker Career Transition Center, 14024 San Pedro St., Los Angeles;

-- 1 p.m. rally at location to be determined.

United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA), the powerful teachers' union, has said its 30,000-plus members will honor an SEIU picket line. Click here to get the latest details on negotiations.