3-day LAUSD strike still looms after district loses round in legal battle to stop a walkout

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With less than 24 hours before a possible strike that could shut down all LAUSD schools, the district says it is hopeful that a deal can still be reached with union employees.

Members of the Service Employees International Local 99 Union said they are moving forward with plans to strike throughout the Los Angeles Unified School District Tuesday through Thursday to "protest the school district's unfair practices."

The union's announcement came one day after the LAUSD filed a legal challenge with the state Public Employment Relations Board seeking an injunction that would halt the strike, claiming the union's proposed strike was illegal.

The district issued a statement Sunday night saying it is prepared for school closures but remains hopeful a resolution can be reached before the stated Tuesday deadline.

The statement was in response to a PERB ruling, denying the district's request for injunctive relief because it did not find "the extraordinary remedy of seeking injunctive relief to be met at this juncture," but did direct its Office of General Counsel to expedite the processing of the district's underlying unfair practice charge against SEIU Local 99, which alleged that the union and its members were engaging in an unlawful three-day strike.

The district stated that it believes the conflict "could be resolved if both sides entered into good-faith discussions between now and Tuesday."

Meanwhile, officials with SEIU Local 99 - which represents roughly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and other workers - have yet to renounce planned picket lines.

Many are part-time employees seeking full-time jobs.

"We're not getting an equitable wage to feed families, have housing," said Fatima Grayson, a special education assistant. "A lot of people that do work for LAUSD have to work two jobs."

The challenge questions the legality of the labor action and cites the timing, which would occur before the typical bargaining procedure has been completed.

It is unclear if or when the board will consider the request.

"Even as the school district filed charges, they presented SEIU Local 99 with an updated contract offer," the union said Saturday, referencing charges filed the day prior. "Members of our bargaining team had not even had time to review it or consult with other members before the district shared it publicly with the media. We will not negotiate publicly," adding, "LAUSD doesnot seem to be acting in good faith."

"I respect the right of workers to strike, but I'm here to convey to the workforce directly that we have not exhausted the resources to put on the table," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho told Eyewitness News.

The union announced the following events planned for this week:

Tuesday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at Van Nuys Bus Yard, 16200 Roscoe Blvd.

-- 7 a.m. news conference at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, 701 S. Catalina St., Los Angeles;

-- 1 p.m. rally at LAUSD Headquarters, 333 South Beaudry Ave., Los Angeles.

Wednesday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at Gardena Bus Yard, 18421 S. Hoover St.;

-- 7 a.m. news conference and picketing at Polytechnic High School, 12431 Roscoe Blvd., Sun Valley;

-- 11 a.m. rally at LAUSD Local District Office, 2151 N. Soto St., Los Angeles.

Thursday:

-- 4:30 a.m. picket lines at BD Bus Yard 774 E. 17th St., Los Angeles;

-- 7 a.m. news conference and picket lines at Banneker Career Transition Center, 14024 San Pedro St., Los Angeles;

-- 1 p.m. rally at location to be determined.

Carvalho said the union is "simply refusing to negotiate," calling it "deeply surprising and disappointing that there is an unwillingness to do so."

The district was scheduled to engage in labor talks Friday -- not with the SEIU but with United Teachers Los Angeles, the powerful teachers' union, which has said its 30,000-plus members will honor an SEIU picket line. UTLA is pushing for a 20% raise for its workers. SEIU is seeking roughly 30%, saying many of its workers are paid poverty wages of about $25,000 per year.

The planned three-day walkout would be the first major labor disruption for the district since UTLA teachers went on strike for six days in 2019. That dispute ended in part to intervention by then-Mayor Eric Garcetti, who helped spur labor talks at City Hall and broker a deal between the district and union.

District officials said last week that Carvalho had made the SEIU Local 99 "one of the strongest offers ever proposed by a Los Angeles Unified superintendent."

According to the district, the offer included a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022 and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23 and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced support for LAUSD families.

She says the city's Department of Recreation and Parks will offer 21 recreation centers to serve as grab-and-go locations as part of LAUSD's food distribution program. More information can be found online.

There will also be a free after school program at 30 recreation centers for elementary students. The Los Angeles Zoo will also give free admission to all students, and all libraries will be open.

City News Service contributed to this report.