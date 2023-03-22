LAUSD strike enters 2nd day with no publicly announced plans for return to bargaining table

A strike that closed Los Angeles County Unified School District schools entered its second day with no publicly announced plans for LAUSD and union officials to return to the bargaining table.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 entered their second day on strike across the Los Angeles Unified School District, starting with picketing in the rain at the Gardena Bus Yard.

A news conference is scheduled at Polytechnic High School in Sun Valley, as is a rally at the LAUSD local district offices.

About 420,000 students face a second straight day of shuttered schools as a planned three-day strike by service workers against the LAUSD continues -- with no new negotiations on the radar.

Some 30,000 members of the Service Employees International Union Local 99 walked off the job Monday morning, bringing the nation's second-largest school district to a halt.

Union members, with support of the United Teachers Los Angeles, plan to start picketing at the Gardena Bus Yard at 4:30 a.m., and have a news conference at Polytechnic High School at 7 a.m. The picketers and union members plan to have a rally at the LAUSD Local District Offices starting at 11 a.m.

The workers -- including cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, special education assistants and others -- were joined in sympathy by about 30,000 members of the UTLA union. Both unions are seeking new contracts with the LAUSD, but only the SEIU has called a strike.

As of Tuesday night, there were no publicly announced plans for any negotiating sessions between the district and SEIU -- likely meaning the strike will continue for the anticipated three days.

Despite persistent rain, picketing began in the pre-dawn hours Tuesday at a Van Nuys bus yard, then spread to locations throughout the district -- which closed all of its schools in response to the walkout.

SEIU and UTLA officials gathered for an early morning rally at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools, with union leaders lashing out at LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, accusing him of "union busting" and trying to conduct labor negotiations in public rather than at the bargaining table. They also accused the district of woefully underpaying its service workers, saying those employees earn an average of $25,000 a year.

"Let me be clear, the district has approximately between a $13 billion and $14 billion budget a year," SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias told the crowd at the rally. "Out of that budget, it spends between 5% and 6% on payroll for 40% of the workforce. That's negligible."

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, joined workers at the rally, saying the service workers should not be earning "poverty" wages.

"The median income of our bus drivers and our cafeteria workers and our school aides is $25,000 a year," he said. "Who can live on $25,000 a year? Those are poverty wages."

UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz had fiery words for Carvalho, accusing him of short-changing workers and refusing to bargain privately with workers, and saying the district had ample time to negotiate a fair deal but failed to do so.

"He makes more than the president of the United States of America at $440,000," she said. "Bargain with the members."

Tuesday afternoon, thousands of union members amassed outside LAUSD headquarters near downtown Los Angeles for another boisterous rally. The LAUSD Board of Education had previously been scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon, but the session was canceled late Monday.

Carvalho issued a statement Tuesday morning again saying he and the district remain prepared to return to negotiations at any time "so we can provide an equitable contract to our hardworking employees and get our students back in classrooms."

"I understand our employees' frustration that has been brewing, not just for a couple of years, but probably for decades," he said.

"And it is on the basis of recognizing historic inequities that we have put on the table a historic proposal. This offer addresses the needs and concerns from the union, while also remaining fiscally responsible and keeping the district in a financially stable position."

According to the district, the LAUSD last week made an offer that included a 5% wage increase retroactive to July 2021, another 5% increase retroactive to July 2022 and another 5% increase effective July 2023, along with a 4% bonus in 2022-23 and a 5% bonus in 2023-24.

On Monday, Carvalho said the district sweetened the offer to an overall 23% salary increase, along with a 3% "cash-in-hand bonus."

The union, however, has been pushing for a 30% pay raise, with an additional boost for the lowest-paid workers.