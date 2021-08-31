Education

LA teachers union pushes for student COVID-19 vaccine mandate

EMBED <>More Videos

LA teachers union pushes for student vaccine mandate

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The union representing teachers of the Los Angeles Unified School District is pushing for a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for all eligible students.

United Teachers Los Angeles says the requirement would keep schools safer and falls in line with the union's support of a teacher vaccine mandate implemented by the district.

The requirement would cover students age 12 and older.

The announcement comes after the recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to grant full approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and as L.A. County struggles containing the delta variant.

UTLA is bargaining with LAUSD over issues including COVID-19 safety and learning measures. Proposals by the union include having a classroom camera for students to Zoom in during in-person instruction or meeting with quarantined students during scheduled office hours.

LAUSD would not be the first district in L.A. County to implement a vaccine mandate for students. The Culver City Unified School District issued a vaccine requirement for all eligible students and staff earlier this month.

RELATED: Culver City school district issues COVID vaccine mandate for students
EMBED More News Videos

As Culver City Unified School District heads back to school on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, the district is issuing a COVID vaccine requirement for all eligible students.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeles countylos angeleslausdcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputy wounded in shootout with suspect in Lynwood
All CA national forests to close temporarily amid fire danger
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war
Oldest Kennedy son opposes Sirhan parole
Bernie Sanders lends support to Newsom in recall campaign
SoCal veteran skydives to celebrate his 90th birthday - Video
White Chicago officer's struggle with Black woman under investigation
Show More
'We know it's coming': LA County preparing for peak fire season
Instagram model found dead in Texas apartment, police say
Top 7 Rams games to watch of upcoming NFL season
Elderly tenants in Chinatown struggle with broken elevators
Girl, 8, fatally shot after Pa. high school football game
More TOP STORIES News