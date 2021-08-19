Education

Culver City Unified School District to require student vaccinations against COVID-19

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Culver City school district to require student vaccinations for COVID

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- As Culver City Unified School District heads back to school on Thursday morning, the district is issuing a COVID vaccine requirement for all elligible students -- a mandate that is believed to be the first of its kind in California.

With the fall semester getting underway, schools statewide are requiring masks in the classroom in an acknowledgement of the new normal amid the surging delta variant.


Culver City is taking health requirements a step further, requiring the vaccine mandate for students by Nov. 19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationculver citycovid 19 vaccine
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Suspect killed, 2 San Bernardino police officers shot in Highland
Woman heard screaming for help in disturbing video comes forward
CA requiring proof of vaccination or negative test at indoor events
Trevor Bauer to invoke the Fifth in restraining order case
With no beds, hospitals ship COVID patients to far-off cities
Elder responds to past controversial comments about women
Eagle Rock students, educators urge LA to ban flavored tobacco
Show More
4.0 earthquake rattles desert near Salton Sea
Los Angeles City Council approves vaccine mandate for city workers
Disney retires Fastpass, unveils paid Disney Genie+ service
Family of 3, pet dog found dead in remote CA hiking area
Expert: Here's why Afghanistan fell so quickly
More TOP STORIES News