Culver City Unified School District to require student vaccinations against COVID-19

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- As Culver City Unified School District heads back to school on Thursday morning, the district is issuing a COVID vaccine requirement for all elligible students -- a mandate that is believed to be the first of its kind in California.With the fall semester getting underway, schools statewide are requiring masks in the classroom in an acknowledgement of the new normal amid the surging delta variant.Culver City is taking health requirements a step further, requiring the vaccine mandate for students by Nov. 19.