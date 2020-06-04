LAUSD: Mix of at-home and on-campus classes expected when school resumes

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're learning new details about the plans for next school year for Los Angeles Unified School District students.
The district shut down in mid-March during the coronavirus crisis. Officials have already announced that the new school year would start Aug. 18.
But it isn't clear yet to what extent, if any, students and staff will be allowed physically on campus.
Superintendent Austin Beutner says that if students do attend classes on campus, they will likely have a "hybrid" schedule.
That means students will spend only a few days in a classroom per week and the rest would be at home.
No permanent decision has been made yet, he said. Beutner notes that the schedule they approve will likely remain for the whole school year unless an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available.
When the new LAUSD school year starts in August, it is likely to involve a mix of students learning from home and being on campus, Superintendent Austin Beutner says.
