Education

LAUSD: Mix of at-home and on-campus classes expected when school resumes

When the new LAUSD school year starts in August, it is likely to involve a mix of students learning from home and being on campus, Superintendent Austin Beutner says.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- We're learning new details about the plans for next school year for Los Angeles Unified School District students.

The district shut down in mid-March during the coronavirus crisis. Officials have already announced that the new school year would start Aug. 18.

But it isn't clear yet to what extent, if any, students and staff will be allowed physically on campus.

Superintendent Austin Beutner says that if students do attend classes on campus, they will likely have a "hybrid" schedule.

RELATED: Superintendent Austin Beutner talks about reopening LAUSD campuses

That means students will spend only a few days in a classroom per week and the rest would be at home.

No permanent decision has been made yet, he said. Beutner notes that the schedule they approve will likely remain for the whole school year unless an effective vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 is available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationlos angeleslos angeles countyback to schoollausdcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Protests continue across SoCal over George Floyd death
George Floyd mourned, celebrated as death used as call to action
ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House
Video: Texas officer roughs up bystander who criticized arrest
Apple is tracking iPhones stolen from its stores
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Reflecting on the decades between 1992 riots and today
Show More
Santa Monica restaurants struggle amid COVID, curfews
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
Fresno police officers surprise line of cars at McDonald's drive-thru with free meals
VIDEO: LAPD officers seen striking protesters with batons
LA pastor says city needs 'fresh leadership' in order to fix inequalities
More TOP STORIES News