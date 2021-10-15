Community & Events

New People Mover train coming to LAX expected to revolutionize travel

The train guideway is 2.75 miles in length and about 75% complete. LAX officials said it will make traveling more efficient.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

People Mover train expected to revolutionize travel

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Automated People Mover (APM) train at Los Angeles International Airport is over 50%complete and on track to open in 2023. The train will connect travelers directly to airport terminals along with passenger pick-up and drop-off locations outside the central terminal area.

"The Automated People Mover train is something that is going to help us to revolutionize the way people access our Los Angeles World Airport facilities," said Justin Erbacci, chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA).

Airport officials think the train along with other aspects of the modernization project will have a great impact. The train will also connect with L.A. Metro's Light Rail System and LAX's new rental car facility which will be able to hold 18,000 cars.

"It's the largest concrete structure in the U.S. behind only the Pentagon," said Stephanie Sampson, the director of communications for LAWA. "But our rental car market shows that the need for this amount of rental cars will be good in the future."

When LAX's rental car facility opens in 2023, officials say this will eliminate rental car shuttles from the airport area which is more than 3,200 daily trips and over one million per year.

"As a major airport, having that connection to regional transportation is something that LAX has been missing and we are very excited that with our partners at Metro we will be able to provide that connection in the future," Sampson said.

A new parking structure will offer 4,300 new parking stalls. It's the first completed component of LAX's $5.5 billion Modernization Project.

"This creates a significant number of jobs, both from construction jobs, but then also from ongoing maintenance and operational jobs after these facilities are all completed," Erbacci said.

The entire train guideway is 2.75 miles in length and is about 75% complete. LAX officials said the People Mover train will make traveling here much easier and more efficient.

"We believe that we are going to be making Los Angeles International Airport, one of the best airports in the world, and a place that customers will look forward to coming instead of dreading to come," Erbacci said.

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswestchesterlos angeleslos angeles countyinglewoodairport newsmetroair traveltravelpublic transportationtransportationlos angeles international airportin the communitytrains
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton remains hospitalized in OC, visited by Hillary Clinton
Strong winds, hot temps to kick up fire danger in SoCal Friday
Dodgers advance to NLCS with 2-1 win over rival Giants
IN kids mistakenly get COVID vaccine instead of flu shot: parents
Hawthorne: New surveillance video shows moments before fatal beating
Victim of the Bank of America, Zelle scam? Here are your rights
UK lawmaker stabbed in eastern England has died
Show More
Long Beach police and fire departments explain sedative used on calls
Teen in Barnard student murder sentenced to 9 years to life in prison
Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can start entering US on Nov. 8
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found living under CA home
Winter heating bills set to jump as much as 54% as inflation hits home
More TOP STORIES News