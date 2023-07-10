'Major' crash at LAX's Terminal 5 impacting traffic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A crash that left an unknown amount of people hurt is impacting traffic at Los Angeles International Airport Monday afternoon.

The crash happened in the upper level of Terminal 5, airport police tweeted just before 2 p.m.

Loading lanes were being used to divert traffic, and at least one lane remains closed.

LAX officials ask drivers heading to the airport from northbound Sepulveda Boulevard to "use lower level (arrivals) to get to your destination."

"Upper level lanes are still impacted by the police investigation of the TC that occurred at Terminal 5 upper level," LAX tweeted around 2:20 p.m.

Details on the crash, including how many people were injured, were not immediately released.

The fire department is at the scene treating victims.