ABC7 Solutions

'Vital habitat' at LAX Dunes seeing resurgence of native, endangered species

"There's really nowhere else quite like the LAX Dunes in Southern California. It's a pretty unique and incredible habitat."
By
EMBED <>More Videos

LAX Dunes seeing resurgence of native, endangered species

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A vacant coastal property near LAX can be a bit noisy, but some of Southern California's most endangered species are flourishing there.

The booming noise over the 200-acre parcel of land above Dockweiler Beach is why neighborhoods once called Palisades Del Rey and Surfridge Estates have disappeared. Some of the roads remain but no signs of the luxury homes that drew celebrities and socialites in the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

Although the deserted landscape is an eyesore to some, it isn't lifeless. In fact, environmentalists are excited by what's happening there.

Tammi McCrossen-Orr, director of Environmental Sustainability and Compliance for LAWA, says it's a really special area.

The LAX Dunes, owned by the L.A. World Airports since the 1970s, are seeing a resurgence of native wildlife. Endangered species such as the El Segundo blue butterfly have returned to the southernmost dunes.

"It's a safe zone. It's a protected zone for those species and that's important for the survival of all species," McCrossen-Orr said.

Decades-long efforts to remove roads continue to make way for he native habitat to prosper. A 2014 agreement between LAWA and the Coastal Commission fast-tracked the efforts, and new partnerships with environmental groups such as The Bay Foundation are showing real promise.

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as endangered species
EMBED More News Videos

The Sierra Nevada red fox will soon be added to the endangered species list. Federal officials say the population has dipped to just 40 foxes.



"This isn't just some sort of fenced-in property, but this is a really vital habitat and restoration is occurring," said The Bay Foundation's Chris Enyart.

McCrossen-Orr says one of the best markers of success in the habitat restoration is the return of some federally threatened and endangered species. Two of the most notable are the California gnatcatcher and the burrowing owl.

There's also a leg-less lizard and the San Diego horned lizard, both now calling the dunes home. Some native plants are back, too.

"There's really nowhere else quite like the LAX Dunes in Southern California. It's a pretty unique and incredible habitat," Enyart said.

Although the dunes are protected, the Bay Foundation does host community events in which the public is invited to volunteer in the clean-up and restoration process.

"It's important for the community to remember the beauty of our coastline and maybe treasure a little bit of development-free space," McCrossen-Orr said.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeleslos angeles countywild animalsnaturelos angeles international airportendangered speciesconservationabc7 solutions
Copyright © 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
ABC7 SOLUTIONS
Accidental fentanyl poisoning kills 22-year-old college student
LAPD's DART team offers collaborative approach to domestic violence
California's first-ever zero carbon home officially on the market
Stuf Storage offers convenient alternative to traditional storage
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Recent flash mob robberies bring out more security for Black Friday
Citadel Outlets open early for Black Friday shopping
Chase of box truck ends with suspect arrested in Compton
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Massive blaze rips through commercial building south of DTLA
Thousands in SoCal without power on Thanksgiving during high winds
Show More
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Dwayne Johnson gifts custom truck to SoCal fan
Wind destroys Burbank studio construction project
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find IE Boston Market closed
More TOP STORIES News