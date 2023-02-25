A ground stop was issued at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.

Ground stop issued at LAX as powerful storm continues to pummel Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A ground stop was issued late Friday at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, as another powerful storm pummeled Southern California.

"Departures to Los Angeles International are grounded due to thunderstorms," the FAA said.

According to the FAA's website, the ground stop is set to expire 1 a.m. Saturday. The grounding applied to departures that covered portions of California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

Some flights destined for LAX were being diverted to the airport in Ontario.

Heavy rain was falling across Southern California as the storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood warnings and evacuation warnings for some residents.

A Flash Flood Warning for Los Angeles County was extended until 2 a.m. Saturday.