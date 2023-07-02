6 Delta crew members sickened after noticing odor on aircraft before departing LAX

Two pilots and four flight attendants from Delta Airlines reported feeling sick Saturday as they were preparing to depart from Los Angeles International Airport.

The six crew members stood on a jetway when firefighters arrived at 6:57 p.m. at Terminal 2, complaining of headaches after noticing an odor they believed might have been aircraft exhaust, said the Los Angeles Fire Department's Brian Humphrey.

"The odor had dissipated upon airline ground crew and LAFD arrival," Humphrey said. "LAFD responders closely examined the aircraft cabin and cockpit with specialized instruments and found no environmental hazard."

Fire crew members were taken to hospitals for further observation and one declined to be transported, he said.

Fire investigators found no environmental hazards, and the airline says no passengers were affected.

City News Service contributed to this report.