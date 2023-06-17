LAX diverts traffic from Terminal 1 after bomb squad called in due to unattended suspicious package

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Terminal 1 of LAX International Airport has been partially evacuated and is having traffic diverted after the bomb squad was called to investigate an unattended suspicious package.

No threats are associated with the package and the situation is ongoing, according to the LAPD.

AIR7HD has captured traffic heading to the airport on Sepulveda Boulevard backed up for miles as the upper deck to all of the airport's terminals is closed.

Flights have been delayed across the board, making the Friday before the Juneteenth holiday weekend a travel nightmare.

Officials are urging travelers for the latest flight status information.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing, check back later for more details.