LAX power restored after outage impact operations in multiple terminals

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Power at Los Angeles International Airport and the surrounding area, including the Loyola Marymount University campus, was restored Tuesday afternoon after a brief but widespread outage.

The outage was first reported around 12:20 p.m. Airport officials said in a tweet that the outage was impacting operations at Terminals 1, 2 and 3.

LMU officials said the outage was impacting the entire Playa Vista campus and advised everyone to stay out of elevators.

About 30 minutes later, airport officials said the power was restored.

Information on what caused the outage was not immediately released.

DEVELOPING: This report eill be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countyairport newspower outagelos angeles international airportcollege
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Evacuation orders issued after Norco fire burns 100 acres
Super Tuesday: CA voters cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Amazon accused of price gouging amid sanitizer shortage
UC Riverside researchers help to identify crucial protein linked to potential coronavirus cure
Washington state reports 9th death from COVID-19 virus
CA homeowner scares off thieves with water-spraying device
Show More
Video captures troopers pull man from burning tractor-trailer
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday's Sanders-Biden fight to shape Democratic race
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
Unique $10M gift donated to Cal State Fullerton for 'wonders' of science
More TOP STORIES News