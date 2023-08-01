LAX restarts soundproofing program, opens showroom for residents to see options

Los Angeles International Airport is restarting a soundproofing program for local residents after placing it on pause for several years.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles International Airport is restarting a soundproofing program for local residents after placing it on pause for several years.

A grand opening was held Monday for the LAX Residential Sound Insulation Showroom, which helps demonstrate options available for airport neighbors looking to limit the airplane noise in their homes.

Los Angeles World Airports says about 2,400 homes in the area are eligible. LAWA has received just under $18 million in FAA grants to make available special insulated windows that can cut plane noise by 5 decibels.

"Such an incredible opportunity for our community to come here to see what this engagement and collaboration look like," said Los Angeles City Council Member Traci Park.

LAWA says in 2022 there were nearly 560,000 total flights into and out of LAX, including passenger, private, military and cargo flights.

That's more than 1,500 flights a day - which means there's a flight taking off or landing at LAX, on average, every minute.

Some residents around the airport say the noise doesn't bother them but think the program is a good idea during the age of work from home

"I think I would be interested especially if it's a free program," said Samantha who lives near LAX. "So if I want to have quiet I have the option if I'm doing something that requires silence in the background."

Others actually like the noise.

"It's honestly really soothing," said Lauren, who also lives near LAX.

More information about the soundproofing program is available from LAWA here and here.