Police investigating suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

Traffic coming into the airport is very heavy due to the police activity at Tom Bradley International Terminal, please allow extra time or consider using LAX Economy Parking https://t.co/a34NdUkBoa which has a dedicated terminal shuttle — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) July 24, 2022

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Airport police descended on LAX Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious item that was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.The airport tweeted at 9:25 a.m. that passengers were being moved away from the area during the investigation. Those waiting for a ground transportation shuttle at Tom Bradley were asked to move Terminal 6 for pickup.