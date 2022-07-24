Police investigating suspicious item at LAX's Tom Bradley International Terminal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Airport police descended on LAX Sunday morning to investigate a suspicious item that was found inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

The airport tweeted at 9:25 a.m. that passengers were being moved away from the area during the investigation. Those waiting for a ground transportation shuttle at Tom Bradley were asked to move Terminal 6 for pickup.





