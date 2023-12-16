Protesters calling for Gaza ceasefire block intersection near LAX

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Traffic near Los Angeles International Airport was partially blocked going into Friday's rush hour as dozens of protesters marched to bring attention to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The group is calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, saying "the goal of Friday's action is to stop business as usual for the systems facilitating the current war and the long-running occupation." In media statements they described themselves as an "unaffiliated group of Palestinians, Jews, and Angelenos of conscience."

The group was protesting on roads near LAX for several hours Friday afternoon. By 5 p.m., they were walking slowly over the 96th Street overpass near Sepulveda Boulevard. With traffic officers on hand, a single lane of cars was allowed to slowly pass by the march.

They later stopped in the middle of an intersection at 96th and Vicksburg Avenue, just outside LAX, as traffic in all four directions began stacking up.

They stayed in the intersection for about 10 to 15 minutes before moving on.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.