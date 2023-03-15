WATCH LIVE

LeBron James signs young fan's picture book in heart-warming moment at Tuesday's Lakers game

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 10:17PM
NEW ORLEANS (KABC) -- In a heart-warming moment during Tuesday's Lakers game versus the New Orleans Pelicans, LeBron James signed a young fan's copy of his book "I Promise."

James, who hasn't been playing since injuring his foot during a game against the Dallas Mavericks last month, was sitting court-side when he gave his young fan a memory for a lifetime.

The Lakers won the game 123 to 108 and moved into a tie for eighth in the Western Conference.

James' picture book "I Promise" is described as a story that reminds people that future success starts with the promises they make to themselves and their community today.

