'Legacy: The true story of the L.A. Lakers' tells inside story of basketball greats

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "Legacy: The true story of the L.A. Lakers" tells the inside story of this iconic NBA franchise. The new docu-series on Hulu is taking you behind the scenes, and talking to those who lived through it all.

"It was important in this series that we do a deep dive and we allowed people on the other side," said Lakers President Jeanie Buss. "It truly is a family and just reflecting on that but letting our fans know more about the team they love."

And this series delivers on the details. It covers the meteoric rise of the team, the highs and lows they endured - and the indelible mark being part of the Lakers has left on those who were there.

"To me the Lakers mean family," said Metta World Peace.

"Winning," said Byron Scott.

"To me the Lakers mean love, family, championships," said Michael Cooper.

"It means success... I mean that's what that means. They mean dominance. And to do all that you gotta have a good family base, trust," said James Worthy.

"To me the Lakers means championships," said Jamaal Wilkes.

"To me the Lakers are the standard," said Matt Barnes.

Antoine Fuqua directed and executive produced "Legacy." He hopes people walk away from the film inspired... whether you are a Lakers fan or not!

"Legacy: The true story of the L.A. Lakers" streams on Hulu August 15th.