Leo Carrillo State Park destroyed by Woolsey Fire

Leo Carrillo State Park has long been a favorite spot for locals looking to surf and enjoy nature, but after the Woolsey Fire, it's paradise lost.

"We were one of the lucky ones," said Malibu resident Morgan Hathorn. He and his father came out to the park to surf.

They were the only ones out in the water, which suited them just fine.

"Past few days have been rough but to come out here and kind of surf and get out, it's nice. It's definitely been a nice change of scenery," Hathorn said.

The 18-year-old park, named after actor and conservationist Leo Carrillo, has been a favorite for class field trips, family picnics and camping.

The 1.5-mile long beach park is a favorite for cyclists to stop for breaks. It's also been a turnaround point for the annual Nautica Malibu Triathlon.

Gates were open at El Matador and La Piedra beach parks for the very few who are around to enjoy it. However, law enforcement want the public to stay clear of Leo Carrillo State Park until it's safe.

