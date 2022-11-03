Former LAPD commander accused of misconduct in Les Moonves sex-assault investigation

CBS network and its former chief executive Les Moonves will pay millions of dollars in a settlement reached with the New York Attorney General's office.

And new information indicates a former Los Angeles Police Department commander allegedly provided the former executive with confidential details about sexual-assault allegations against him.

CBS fired Moonves almost four years ago - after two law firms conducted an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations.

The New York Attorney General's office says a senior CBS executive who knew of the allegations sold millions of dollars in stock before the allegations became public.

The settlement requires Moonves and CBS to pay $30.5 million to shareholders. And CBS must reform its human resource practices around sexual harassment.

The investigation also accused an LAPD captain of informing CBS about the complaint, sharing information that was supposed to be confidential, and working with network executives to try to prevent the complaint from becoming public.

The department says the captain is no longer with the department, and it has initiated an internal investigation. The department confirmed reports identifying the individual as Cory Palka, who was a high-profile captain in the Hollywood Division and then a commander before retiring in 2020.

Police Chief Michel Moore put out this statement: "What is most appalling is the alleged breach of trust of a victim of sexual assault, who is among the most vulnerable, by a member of the LAPD. This erodes the public trust and is not reflective of our values as an organization."