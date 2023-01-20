Actor-comedian Leslie Jordan died of natural causes, not car crash in Hollywood, coroner says

Coroner's officials released the official cause of death of actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who was pronounced dead after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Leslie Jordan, the actor whose wry Southern drawl and versatility made him a standout on TV series including "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year, officials said.

The 67-year-old actor died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to a report by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Oct. 24 at 9:30 a.m. near Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street. Fans quickly created a makeshift memorial with flowers and candles at the intersection.

Openly gay and an LGBTQ icon, the 4-foot-11 Jordan was known for his roles on "Will and Grace," for which he won a Primetime Emmy in 2006, and "Call Me Kat," which premiered in January 2021. He also was featured on the TV shows "The Cool Kids" and "American Horror Story" and acted in movies, including "The Help" and "Ski Patrol."

Jordan became a social media sensation during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, posting humorous videos while in quarantine in his native Tennessee, riffing on music, sometimes dancing and telling stories about his acting career.

Reaction poured in from the entertainment world in response to Jordan's death.

Eric McCormack, who starred as Will Truman on "Will & Grace," celebrated Jordan as the "funniest & flirtiest Southern gent I've ever known."

"The joy and laughter he brought to every one of his Will & Grace episodes was palpable," McCormack tweeted. "Gone about thirty years too soon. You were loved, sweet man."

"Will & Grace" co-star Sean Hayes added that Jordan "was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with."

"Everyone who ever met him, loved him," Hayes tweeted. "There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend."

Mayim Bialik, the star of "Call Me Kat," tweeted, "There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family. Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious."

