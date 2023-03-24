Family says school district refuses to provide information in death of teen on Lawndale campus

Eric Nnamani, Jr. died after what school officials call "an accident during PE class" at Leuzinger High School. His family still doesn't know what happened.

LAWNDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- The family of a 15-year-old student who died during physical-education class at a Lawndale school says the school district is refusing to tell them what happened in that class that led to the boy's death.

Eric Nnamani, Jr. was rushed to a hospital March 9 after what school officials say was "an accident during PE class" at Leuzinger High School. But the boy's family says the high school and the Centinella Valley Union High School District have shut them out, declining to explain the circumstances surrounding Eric's death.

"They don't seem to understand that somebody lost his child and that this young man didn't have to die the way he did," said Chidi Metu, the attorney representing the Nnamani family. "If the school didn't do anything wrong, we can understand. We will have closure, we'll move on, but their behavior is very suspicious. And I will find out, trust me."

Eyewitness News reached out to the school district for comment. A spokesperson sent a written statement:

"The accident that led to the tragic death of a student is being investigated. As we have explained to the family as recently as this morning through the family's attorney, while we understand and appreciate the family seeks information to help them process their loss, we will not have that information until the ongoing investigation is completed. We will continue to stay in contact with the family's attorney regarding this situation."

Eric Nnamani, Sr. was still too upset about the death of his only child to talk with Eyewitness News, but the family's attorney says the silence is causing even more pain.

"Everybody's saying something different," Metu said. "Some people say he never flipped. Some people said he wasn't even playing basketball. Some said he was playing basketball... Why do we have to guess the answers?"

An autopsy report on the boy's death is still being processed.