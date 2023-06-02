LGBTQ Pride event at North Hollywood elementary school draws parent protest, heightened security

Heightened security will be in place at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood Friday as some parents protest a Pride Month recognition at the campus.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Heightened security will be in place at Saticoy Elementary School in North Hollywood Friday as some parents protest a Pride Month recognition at the campus, sparking complaints that the topic is one that should be left for parents to teach rather than having it imposed on kids at school.

Parents who are opposed to the Pride event created an Instagram account to express displeasure with the move, calling for other parents to keep their kids home from school on Friday in a form of protest against the planned assembly.

Some parents plan to protest outside the school starting at 8 a.m. Their message was on display before they even began gathering. At least two trailers were parked right across the school covered in large signs that read "Leave our kids alone."

Jack Satamian has two children at Saticoy. He's among the group of parents planning to keep his children home on Friday, and believes children should not be taught about "any kind of sexual preferences."

"I didn't bring them into this world for a teacher to explain to them what is gay -- or what two men or two women do -- some certain things should be left to the parents to decide whether they want their kids to be exposed to it or not -- at least at a certain age."

Other parents like Erica Denesesn have no concerns.

"It's how the world is today and if you shield them from it, then it's just going to make a bigger impact later... and it might be kinda sideways. I think it's really great to expose them and just talk about everybody," she said.

The concerns expressed by protesting parents has led to accusations of bigotry and intolerance. The tensions intensified this week with news that a small Pride flag that was on display outside a campus classroom was burned sometime during the weekend of May 20-21.

It's not clear who burned it, but police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Organizers of the parent protest have vehemently denied any involvement with the flag-burning. They have also insisted that the protest is not founded in intolerance or bigotry -- rather in the belief that parents should have the right to decide when to discuss the topic of LGBTQ pride with their children.

The organizers also posted repeated messages calling on protesters to be peaceful, calm and respectful.

The Los Angeles Unified School District, however, indicated that security will be beefed up around the campus Friday out of an abundance of caution.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Unified School District said, in part: "As part of our engagement with school communities, our schools regularly discuss the diversity of the families that we serve and the importance of inclusion. This remains an active discussion with our school communities and we remain committed to continuing to engage with families about this important topic. Families are always encouraged to discuss important topics with their children and families may also contact their schools for more information about any school programs or activities."

City News Service contributed to this report.