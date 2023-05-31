LGBTQ flag burned at North Hollywood elementary school as some parents oppose Pride event

An LGBTQ Pride flag was burned at an elementary school in North Hollywood and police are now investigating it as a possible hate crime.

Before it was burned, the small flag was displayed in a planter outside of a classroom at Saticoy Elementary School. The Los Angeles Police Department says it took a report last week and launched a hate crime vandalism investigation.

It's not clear who burned it but it seems to be part of a deeper divide among parents over whether LGBTQ and Pride issues should be taught in grade school.

This comes as the school plans to hold a Pride Day assembly on Friday.

Just days before the burned flag was discovered, an Instagram page was created by a group of parents encouraging others to keep their kids home to protest the assembly.

Organizers of the parent protest say the planned event has caused outrage. They say the school has a large population of Armenian and Hispanic families, many of whom are Christian or share conservative values. They don't feel that Pride material is appropriate to teach children.

In a statement to the L.A. Daily News, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it is committed to an inclusive learning environment and engaging with families about the topic.