America's largest gay rights organization is declaring a state of emergency for the first time in its existence.

Largest gay rights organization declares state of emergency of slew of anti-LGBTQ+ bills

America's largest gay rights organization is declaring a state of emergency for the first time in its existence.

The Human Rights Campaign says the LGBTQ+ community is under attack.

The warning comes just days into Pride Month.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, state legislatures introduced more than 400 anti-LGBTQ+ bills in the first quarter of this year.

That's a new record and a higher total than all of 2022.

The Human Right's Campaign is releasing a new guide of state laws and resources to support residents and visitors in what it calls "hostile" states.