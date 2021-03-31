Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make $200K or more per year

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Forbes investigation is revealing how much some top ranked Los Angeles County lifeguards can make in a year.
According to the report seven lifeguard chiefs and captains made more than $300,000 in 2019. Dozens of others made over $200,000.
The highest-paid assistant chief lifeguard earned more than $390,000 - earning more than 1,000 of his peers.
Overtime pay drove up the earnings.
Forbes also found the top 10 highest paid lifeguards were men.
