Society

Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make $200K or more per year

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Report shows dozens of LA County lifeguards make over $200K

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Forbes investigation is revealing how much some top ranked Los Angeles County lifeguards can make in a year.

According to the report seven lifeguard chiefs and captains made more than $300,000 in 2019. Dozens of others made over $200,000.

The highest-paid assistant chief lifeguard earned more than $390,000 - earning more than 1,000 of his peers.

Overtime pay drove up the earnings.

Forbes also found the top 10 highest paid lifeguards were men.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countysalarylifeguard
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fire rips through large Laguna Hills home
Biden announces huge infrastructure plan to 'win the future'
Arrests made in deadly Christmas Day street racing crash in Carson
LA, Orange counties eligible to advance to orange tier
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
Ex-cop told onlooker George Floyd was 'probably on something'
OC is in the orange tier as of today - so what's changed?
Show More
Father dies trying to save 5-year-old son from drowning in NC river
Californians 50 and over can now make COVID vaccine appointment
Video shows man fighting with deputies in Canyon Country, prompting investigation
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Pfizer says its vaccine is 100% effective for younger teens
More TOP STORIES News