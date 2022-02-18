missing woman

Body of 'General Hospital' actress Lindsey Pearlman found after she went missing in LA

EAST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The body of actress Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in "General Hospital," "American Housewife" and other shows, has been found in Hollywood days after she went missing, police say.

Authorities had been seeking the public's help to find the 43-year-old Chicago native who went missing from the East Hollywood area nearly a week ago.

She was last seen on Sunday at about 12 p.m. in the 1600 block of North Mariposa Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

"Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard from since," police said in a statement earlier Friday. "Friends and family fear for her safety."

On Friday the LAPD confirmed that officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The county coroner's office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman.

According to Pearlman's biography posted on her personal website, she had roles on "General Hospital," "American Housewife," the TV version of "The Purge," and "Chicago Justice." She also had extensive experience in Chicago-area theater.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD detectives at (213) 996-1800; (877) 527-3247; or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.

