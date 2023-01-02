Lion's Clubs International volunteers put finishing touches on float before Rose Parade

This year's float theme is "bridging the world through service."

Lion's Clubs International volunteers are putting the finishing touches on their float before the Rose Parade in Pasadena.

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Volunteers working out of a Phoenix decorating company's facility have been spending hours painting details for their organizations floats in preparation for the 2023 Rose Parade.

One of those floats belongs to nonprofit international service organization Lions Clubs International.

"We have two shifts that we run from 8 to 4 and 4 to 11, and then on the 30th, they're going to have a 24-hour shift for people who aren't finished, and then judging happens on the first," said Elisa Coyle, the Lion's float secretary.

This year's float theme is "bridging the world through service."

Volunteers from all across California have dedicated their time to build and decorate the float ahead of the Rose Parade on Jan. 2.

Volunteers have hand decorated the float using natural materials and have days to finish.

"The product is great and you get to look and go, 'I did that and I did that,' and just putting it all together, and you have so many volunteers together. The fact that it comes together is a testament of team work," Coyle said.

Follow Jaysha on social media:

Facebook.com/ABC7Jaysha

Twitter.com/abc7jaysha

Instagram.com/abc7jaysha