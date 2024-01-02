21-year-old woman arrested after crashing into barricade along Rose Parade route

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday after crashing into a barricade along the Rose Parade route, and according to authorities, she may have done it on purpose.

It happened near the intersection of Colorado Boulevard and Chester Avenue. Authorities said it appears the woman intentionally rammed into the barrier.

Off-duty law enforcement members who were in the area helped detain the woman. Authorities told Eyewitness News it appeared she wasn't "in the right frame of mind."

The woman, who has not been identified, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.