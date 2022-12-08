Artist was inspired to help "Spark of Love" because she benefitted from the toy drive herself

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the shirts to buy toys and sports gear for SoCal kids and teens in need.

Liseth Amaya remembers receiving toys from the Spark of Love toy drive when she was a child

CULVER CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- Born and raised in Los Angeles, Liseth Amaya is a multi-disciplinary international painter, illustrator and muralist.

Amaya stated, "I think I've always just been inspired to want to be a painter. It wasn't something that actually thought I could do as a child."

"Painting for me is everything. I just couldn't imagine doing anything else."

ABC7 partnered with Smile South Central to identify muralists willing to donate their time and talent for our 30th annual Spark of Love Toy Drive.

Amaya' family received toys from the Spark of Love toy drive when she was young.

"When I was approached to do this project, I started talking to my sister about it," Amaya said.

"I remember when we were kids, the firemen and the fire engine would come with the toys and I remember it being such a big deal."

"I remember us just getting so excited about it. We were always excited about getting the toys and it was a special thing to do."

Amaya continued, "I definitely want other kids to benefit the way I did. Organizations like this are really important, especially during this time."

She spoke about her design. "I was inspired by the fact that I was one of the kids that received from this organization, but also I have a younger brother who's eleven years old and he wants to be a firefighter, so I was inspired by him too. The child is playing with the fire engine."

Amaya's advice for budding artists? "It's about loving your craft and really taking the time to hone into what you do and just drawing and painting every day. Even if you don't show anyone, just keep stacks of sketchbooks and just create."

You can send children some holiday joy by purchasing the exclusive Liseth Amaya-designed t-shirt at abc7.com/shop.

ABC7 will donate 100% of its proceeds from the sale of the Amaya's t-shirt to support Spark of Love.